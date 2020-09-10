Marthe Johnston

May 8, 1926 – August 27, 2020

Marthe was born on May 8, 1926, an only child to Paul and Raymonde Ghilarducci in Marseille, France.

Although her teenage years were spent during World War II and the German occupation, she grew up in a close and happy family. She spent her time between college and the sea, living so close to the sea it was inevitable that she adored swimming and diving the long hot summers. She and her cousins were at the beach each day. In 1945 during the American Liberation, she met Lee H. Johnston, an American Soldier, they fell in love and after a two-year courtship were married in March 1947.

Both returned to the US in early 1948 to California where Lee was discharged, and they established their home at Lake Tahoe where 10 years later they were blessed with the first of their three children, Paul, then two years later they welcomed their second child Claude and then Suzette their daughter arrived. By then the family was well established in Tahoe City, Lake Tahoe. They lived there until 1981 when they moved to Escondido, CA.

Eventually Marthe and Lee moved to Whidbey Island to be near Suzette and her family. Lee passed away on February 3, 2003.

Marthe is survived by her three children: Paul and his wife Lorna, Claude and his wife Carol, Suzette and her husband David; four grandchildren: Brittany Madsen and her husband Brandon, Zachariah Johnston and his wife Christina, Kyle Johnston and Lindsey Johnston.

