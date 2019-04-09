December 2, 1933 ~ April 1, 2019

Martin "Jim" James Swisher passed away peacefully at home April 1, 2019, in Gardnerville, NV. Jim was born December 2, 1933, in Ashland, Kansas, to Martin and Marie (Sailor) Swisher. He and his younger brother Jon attended Coldwater schools, and Jim graduated from Coldwater High School in 1951. He attended the University of Kansas, graduating with honors from the School of Pharmacology. He was an active member of the Phi Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Jim moved to Lake Tahoe in 1957, where he married his first wife, Shirley, and raised their three sons, Jim, Marty, and John. He worked for over 40 years as a pharmacist and manager of Shelley's Drug Stores at Lake Tahoe and the Raley's Pharmacies at Stateline and in Gardnerville.

His work at the pharmacy was only equaled by his passion and respect for hunting and fishing, including the preservation of wildlife habitat in Nevada. He served for many years on the Department of Wildlife County Board and was a member of the Douglas County Sportsmen's Club, Nevada Big Horns Unlimited, and Ducks Unlimited. He valued the importance of education and served on the Douglas County School District Board of Trustees from 1977 until 1984.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Marie Swisher, his brother Jon Swisher, and his wife Shirley Swisher. He is survived by his wife of 25+ years Pat (Plimpton)Swisher, his three sons Marty Swisher, John Swisher, and Jim Stewart, their wives Mary Velardo Swisher, and Debbie Jensen Swisher, and his grandchildren Jacob, Joey, Jack, Zoey, and Will Swisher.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 27th, 1:30 p.m., at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent either to the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com, or to the Midas Chapter of Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, P.O. Box 138, Winnemucca, NV 89446.