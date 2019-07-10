Marty DeTarr

Ater a long battle with prostate cancer Martin Adraith DeTarr, 66, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. Marty passed away peacefully at home in South Lake Tahoe with his wife Leslie, and sons Alex and Chris by his side. Marty was born to Vince and Cory (Jorgensen) DeTarr on March 1, 1953 in San Francisco, as there was not a hospital in South Lake Tahoe yet. He attended Al Tahoe and Bijou Elementary Schools, South Tahoe Junior High, and graduated from South Tahoe High School in 1970. While learning to drive in the family’s 46’ Willys Jeep, Marty managed to get stuck in many of Tahoe’s streams and on remote mountain trails. Marty was a precise skier and one of Heavenly’s Blue Angels. He once broke his leg at age 8 racing down Gunbarrel. He went on to earn a degree in Psychology from UC Davis. After college, Marty came back to his beloved Tahoe to manage DeTarr Building Materials and later Diamond Door. Marty, “the door guy,” supplied and installed doors in and around the Tahoe basin. Marty was always seen around town wearing shorts, regardless of the weather. He even wore them snowblowing! Marty had a lifelong connection with boating that started with sailing on other people’s boats leading to buying his first sailboat in 1978. His sailing career included time on the lake with the South Lake Tahoe and Windjammers Yacht Clubs. His travels lead to sailing charters in Hawaii, the San Juan Islands, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, and Panama. Marty’s impact on the people of our community cannot be easily measured but his involvement with the many organizations in the South Lake Tahoe that work to improve our community is easier to recount.He was there for his boys to coach their Little League and Buddy Warner youth ski teams until his sons were “too cool” to have their Dad coach their team. As the Cub Scout Pack leader at Sierra House Elementary his passion project was officiating the annual Pinewood Derby Grand Prix. When his boys moved on to Boy Scouts he was well known for having the newest camping gizmos and gadgets. Later he was the South Tahoe chapter president of the Optimist. During his tenure with the Optimist, you could find him flipping burgers, burning pancakes, carrying Christmas trees, and racing ducks. After retiring, with his kids away from home and a dream of becoming a short order cook, he was a willing candidate to co-manage Sierra Community Church’s year round Food Line Ministry every Wednesday. Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Cory DeTarr. Marty leaves behind Leslie, his wife of 37 years, his beloved sons Alex and Chris, siblings Darcy, Dawson, and Andy, 3 nephews and a niece. Marty was a sweet and loving person, his memory will be with us forever. In lieu of gifts and flowers please donate to the Benevolence Account at Sierra Community Church. All who knew Marty are welcome to celebrate his life at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra BLVD, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Dress is “beach casual.”