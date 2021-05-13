Maureen "Moni" Flaherty

May 8, 1954 – April 11, 2020

Last Year on April 11th, 2020, Maureen Marie Carr Flaherty “Moni” died peacefully at home with her family after battling a long illness. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss her.

Moni was born in Lynwood, CA, May 8th, 1954. She was raised in Downey, CA, and was the fourth of five children, born to Harry and Lillian Carr. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Health Grammar School, St. Pius X High School and Cerritos College. She loved her Irish heritage and her catholic faith.

In the late ’80s, Moni moved to Lake Tahoe to be close to family. She immediately enriched the community with her open, loving, caring, witty, compassionate way. She was a second mom to her nieces and nephews.

In her role as pre-school teacher, youth minister, teacher and director of before-and-after school care at St. Theresa School, she cared for and loved generations of Tahoe kids. Her summer camps for children enriched and taught faith and caring through experiencing Tahoe’s beauty. Most profoundly, she taught all about love, tolerance and peace through her example. That was who she was; a loving example of what Jesus taught. She dried tears, refereed arguments and held hundreds of kids in her lap.

She volunteered in the community over the years as caterer, bartender, ticket sales and custodian. She was a devoted member of the local Moose Lodge where she bartended and told great stories. Anyone who had the privilege of meeting her became family. She has been, and will always be, loved and missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lillian Carr, her sister, Kathleen Marchese (Frank Marchese), her brother, Michael Carr and brother-in-law, Jerry Hurwitz.

She is survived by her sister, Colleen Carr Hurwitz, her brother, Patrick Carr, and his wife, Karen Carr, and her nieces and nephews; Mike Marchese, Stf. Sgt. Ret., and his wife, Tabatha, Francesca Marchese, Sean and Hiyas Carr, Brian and Crystal Carr, Jeffrey and Jennifer Carr, and Timothy Carr, Katie and Gerardo Bernal, Carrie Staniford and Colleen O’Brien, and Jacob Hurwitz. Her great nephews and nieces include; Kristoffer Hurwitz, Jacob and Caitlin Bernal, Joi and Sara Tajalangit, Connor and Colin Carr, Harrison and James Carr, Katielynn, Abby and Lily Carr, and of course, Lou-Dog, Casey, Odin, Koa, Zues and Hade.

We are so blessed, after all this time, to have a funeral mass held at St. Theresa Church on Friday, June 18th, at 11am. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge in South Lake Tahoe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church, Bread and Broth, or the Moose Lodge.