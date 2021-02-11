Mayone Helen Crowell

Mayone Helen Crowell

December 27, 1942 – February 4, 2021

Mayone “Toni” Crowell

On February 4, 2021 the world lost an angel. Toni Crowell passed away peacefully in her home with her beloved husband of 50 years at her side. Her death was preceded by her parents Raymond and Helen Maxwell and her brother Albert Maxwell. She is survived by her husband Herb Crowell, daughters; Kate Tretheway, Christine Cage, Andrea Crowell, her brother Karl Maxwell and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Toni was born in Utica New York where she began her life on a farm tending milk cows, raising chickens for the 4-H club and playing basketball with her brothers. She earned a Bachelor degree in nursing and joined the army. Toni was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1969 and stayed active in the reserves until May of 1972.

Toni married the love of her life in May 1971 and began the journey of raising a family. As a wife and mother she dedicated herself to nurturing her family through the pleasant summers and harsh winters of Tahoe. Toni and Herb moved to Minden in 2000 where she lived for her remaining years.

Toni was a dedicated nurse and retired in 2015 with the honor of an outstanding nurses of achievement award for her many years of service. Everyone who knew Toni new her open door policy in her home as well as her family style cooking. All who came left with a full belly and an even fuller heart. She will be deeply missed by all. She left us with this prayer;

O Lord, please smile upon my home and all who dwell within, or simply visit for awhile. Grant us your protection and care in tranquility, love and peace and bless and keep us all. Mrs. Mayone Crowell