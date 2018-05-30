1935 ~ 2018

Mrs. Melinda Lee (Olson) Riley, born on August 23, 1935 in Los Angeles, California, moved to Heaven at age 82 on May 17, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. She suffered from Alzheimer's Disease.

Melinda graduated from Southgate High School in 1953. She was a Professional Dancer until retiring in 1966 and spent the remainder of her life as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Melinda is survived by husband of 60 years, Kenneth Riley; daughters, Kimberley Bowser, Karen Goodrick, and Lisa Hills; son, Christopher Riley; sisters, Mary Shinnerl, Christina Olson Sterling, and Theresa Olson Sorflaten; and grandchildren, Jenna, Danielle, Nikki, Serina, Trevin, Riley, Lauren, Deven, Connor, Grady, Callahan, Anna and Caroline. She also leaves behind her greatly loved dog, Mello.

She was of the Roman Catholic faith, attending mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Incline Village, NV.

Melinda made the world a better place by loving others extravagantly. Please do the same in her honor.

The family invites donations in Melinda's name to Eisenhower Memory Care Center, 42201 Beacon Hill, Suite A, Palm Desert, CA 92211 or Read With Me Ministry at http://www.readwithmevolunteers.com