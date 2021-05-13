Melvyn E

Thomas

April 19, 2021

Carson City, Nevada

Mel; raised in Concord, CA and attended Clayton Valley Elementary School, then El Dorado Intermediate and Clayton Valley High School. In High School, he participated in Basketball, Track, and Cross Country. After HS Mel went to Diablo Valley Community College for 2 years, then onto the University of Pacific, in Stockton, CA. He taught in Stockton at Lincoln High School for a couple of years and then changed career course to the Gaming Industry in Nevada. He hit his stride both personally & professionally. All who knew Mel will surely miss him – he had such a thoughtful, caring and generous nature. So talented with a tremendous amount of integrity. So loyal to Family & Friends, always organized. He will be missed – but always in our hearts. He was an all-around extraordinary person – irreplaceable!

Mel is survived by; Daughter, Tara Buff (Davin Rory) from Lahaina, HI; Step-sons, Bryan Phillips and Jeff Phillips; Sister Melody Hanson (Bob) from Twain Harte, CA. A Host of McGuires; Mother-in-law, Sisters-in-law (spouses), Brothers-in-law (spouses), Nieces & Nephews. God-daughter, Reyna McGuire from Fresno, CA and God-Son, Crue Casteel from Gardnerville, NV.

We are planning a celebration of Mel’s life, at a little later time.