Melvyn E Thomas
Thomas
April 19, 2021
Carson City, Nevada
Mel; raised in Concord, CA and attended Clayton Valley Elementary School, then El Dorado Intermediate and Clayton Valley High School. In High School, he participated in Basketball, Track, and Cross Country. After HS Mel went to Diablo Valley Community College for 2 years, then onto the University of Pacific, in Stockton, CA. He taught in Stockton at Lincoln High School for a couple of years and then changed career course to the Gaming Industry in Nevada. He hit his stride both personally & professionally. All who knew Mel will surely miss him – he had such a thoughtful, caring and generous nature. So talented with a tremendous amount of integrity. So loyal to Family & Friends, always organized. He will be missed – but always in our hearts. He was an all-around extraordinary person – irreplaceable!
Mel is survived by; Daughter, Tara Buff (Davin Rory) from Lahaina, HI; Step-sons, Bryan Phillips and Jeff Phillips; Sister Melody Hanson (Bob) from Twain Harte, CA. A Host of McGuires; Mother-in-law, Sisters-in-law (spouses), Brothers-in-law (spouses), Nieces & Nephews. God-daughter, Reyna McGuire from Fresno, CA and God-Son, Crue Casteel from Gardnerville, NV.
We are planning a celebration of Mel’s life, at a little later time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User