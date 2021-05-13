Michael Joseph Mimiaga

Provided Photo

Michael Joseph

Mimiaga

April 20, 1960 – May 7, 2021

Michael Joseph Mimiaga passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and his beloved dog Nala. He was 61.

Michael was born to Robert and Annette Mimiaga, April 20th, 1960 at Queen of Angels in Los Angeles, California. He would be the second child of eight, siblings include: Thomas Mimiaga (Pamela), Carol Carter (Steven), Stephen Mimiaga (Eve), Judith Fain, John Mimiaga, Ann Mimiaga (Dave) and Jennifer Costa (Kevin).

Mike’s greatest joy and love in life were his three children, Michael Mimiaga, (Sarah), Shauna Mimiaga, Kyle Allen (Katherine) and his grandchildren Marie, Michael and McKenna. He would later be known as “Papa Hawaii”.

Michael was born and raised in San Gabriel and then Concord, California, but later in life adopted Hawaii as his home. The Aloha spirit was always in his soul and “living in paradise” was the manifestation. He deeply loved his Ohana in Waikiki.

After graduating high school Michael dedicated himself to fixing stuff…mostly cars. He earned a degree in Automotive Technology from Contra Costa College in 1983 and went on to a successful career at Concord Nissan where he met and befriended literally everyone who crossed his path. Later, he became a successful real estate agent, property manager, event promoter and entrepreneur.

Mike had more friends than one could count, he deeply LOVED people, places and parties! He was the “gathering place” for many a good time, including 49er games, Pro Bowls and Waikiki, “Duke’s on Sunday”, Lake Berryessa & Lake Tahoe water adventures, camping in Yosemite, live music, casinos, NASCAR & Formula One Racing, sunsets, barbeques and family celebrations.

After his father passed in 2015, he came to Incline Village, Nevada (another adopted home) to console and be a companion to his mother for the rest of his life.

Michael lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Aloha ‘Oe (farewell to thee)

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Incline Village, NV, followed by a reception.

A interment service will be held Friday, May 28th at 10:00am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, CA, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tahoe Forest Hospice in Truckee, California.