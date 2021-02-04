Michael Kevin James McDonough

Michael Kevin James McDonough

February 4, 1969 – July 8, 2020

Michael Kevin James McDonough passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 51 after a 2 year battle with stage 4 cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Susan, children Tiffany, Ryan, Samantha, grandchildren Whitney and Mikayla. Also he is survived by his parents Fremont and Carol, with brothers Patrick and Brian. Step-family Claribel, Jamie, and Jeffrey. Childhood friends and brothers Ananda Beeson, Tom Houlihan, Dennis West, Yaron and Ayal Telem. He was proceeded in death by his stepbrother Mike.

Mike brought his family to South Lake Tahoe in July of 2002 from Long Beach, California. He loved his career as a cement mason and learned various skills in carpentry after moving to Tahoe. Mike also worked at Heavenly Ski Resort and at the Horizon Casino & Hotel. His younger years were spent in Alaska where he worked on a fishing boat in the Bering Sea. He also lived in Hawaii and in various places along the west coast of California.

Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a very generous and giving heart and was a friend to all. Mike loved surfing, fishing, snowboarding, skiing and any excuse to get together and party with family and friends. He will be greatly missed for his positive attitude, his amazing knowledge, his great story telling, his ability to make you laugh, his boyish imagination and the warehouses of love he had for us all. Mike is now with our Lord but will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life is scheduled for September 12, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe. The location will be determine depending on state restrictions and we will let all know when it has been determined.