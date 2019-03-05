January 22, 1966 ~ February 11, 2019

Michelle Elizabeth Coss-Mintz was born to Richard and Verena Coss on January 22, 1966 at Fort Lewis Army Hospital, WA. and died February 11, 2019 in Incline Village, NV.

Michelle was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher. She was an excellent student and attended Washington High School in Parkland WA. She graduated from the University of Washington and began her teaching career in Incline Village, Nevada 29 years ago. She obtained her Masters in Education in 2007. She loved the outdoors and reveled in the beauty of Tahoe whether she was walking, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, at the beach or bird watching. She was an ardent fan of NFL football, known to watch multiple games at one time.

Michelle was a passionate teacher who loved her students and found fulfillment in providing new experiences filled with not only rote educational tasks, but engaging her students with humor and kindness. She found joy in the accomplishments of all of her students and recognized each student for their special value.

Michelle was spiritual and found strength in her faith. She currently was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Michelle was the finest gift our parents ever gave our family. She was our baby even as an adult and we were captivated by her humor, beauty, intelligence and friendship. The loss of this lovely light has left us devastated. She leaves behind her cherished daughter Madeline (“Dogs are Great” ~ Mommy), sister Valerie Haynes, brother David Coss (Becky), sister's Kristina Rubio, Susan Buchanan (Bill), Teresa Ettel (Tom) and many nieces and nephews. Michelle also had many friends. Our family especially extends gratitude to her dear friends Dana Greer and Suzy Devyak for their love and support.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi. A community Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held at Incline Elementary School on Tuesday, March 19th at 5:30 p.m. Please wear a bit of purple to honor Michelle and feel free to share a favorite story about her.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Incline Elementary Literacy Fund. Checks can be made to IES with literacy fund in the memo and mailed to IES, Attn: Literacy Fund, 915 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village, NV. 89451.