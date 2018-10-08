Miriam G. Prim

Miriam Prim passed away peacefully at her home in Genoa, Nevada on September 28, 2018, following her four year bout with chronic lymphocyte leukemia (CLL), a type of blood cancer, and frontal temporal dementia (FTL) which has similar characteristics to Parkinson's disease including impaired speech and agility attack. Despite her illnesses, Miriam remained strong and still managed to smile frequently. She will forever be remembered by her warm, sweet smile which could light up a room.

Miriam was born on July 25, 1946 in Prince Edward Island, Canada where she resided until her late teens with her parents, three sisters, and favorite dog. She then moved to New York City where she was a fashion model for a short period of time. Miriam spent some time in Miami, Florida before moving to San Francisco where she married and gave birth to her son, Sean. After divorcing, Miriam moved to Lake Tahoe, where she continued her lifetime enjoyment and zest for the outdoors. Miriam took a job with Harrah's Casino in Lake Tahoe and began skiing at Heavenly Valley. She was an outstanding skier. After receiving her certification as a Ski Instructor, she taught skiing at Heavenly Valley for several years.

Miriam enjoyed and excelled at many sporting activities including being an accomplished sailor, competing in several races and regattas on Lake Tahoe. She was also a talented tennis player, serving as Captain of the Tennis Team and President of the Tennis Club in South Lake Tahoe for a number of years. She was a mountaineer and avid hiker, having climbed Mount Whitney in one day. She typically enjoyed biking around Lake Tahoe in an afternoon or taking a mountain bike ride on the Flume Trail.

Miriam had tremendous energy and stamina. While employed full-time at Harrah's and engaging in a variety of sports and outdoor activities, she also attended Sierra Nevada College where she graduated with honors and later obtained her teaching credential. She taught 2nd grade for a short time and always loved working with children.

It was Miriam's love of tennis that would introduce her to Wayne Prim, whom she married on August 3rd 1996. While she was serving as the President of the Tennis Club in South Lake Tahoe, the two met at a match in Zephyr Cove where Wayne was playing in the finals. Miriam and Wayne would play doubles in tennis tournaments around California and Nevada. The two also traveled the world together as part of the World Tennis Program started by the State Department to foster goodwill with other nations. They traveled extensively for vacations as well and visited most developed countries around the globe, with the exception of China and Russia. They were, in fact, scheduled for a tennis tournament in China that had to be canceled due to the Tiananmen Square incident. Their travels took them on safaris and allowed Miriam the opportunity to photograph animals in their natural habitat. She loved animals and was especially delighted to see the lions and leopards in Africa, tigers in India, elephants in Thailand, and orangutans in Borneo. Miriam's love for animals was never more apparent than in her relationship with her Pug, Prince. Prince adored Miriam

and was always right by her side.

Miriam was always the gracious and congenial host with the groups with whom they traveled. She displayed a tremendous compassion for the children living in poverty abroad. In India and Miramar, she managed to dispose of all of her and Wayne's small belongings by gifting them to the local children. She also met children in Miramar who were learning English and would continue to correspond with her upon her return to the US.

Her love for children was reflected in her philanthropy as well. Miriam was devoted to supporting kids programs such as the "backpack" program that sends children home with dinner in their backpack so that they do not go hungry. She and Wayne helped create the new facility for the Boys and Girls Club of Kings Beach. She also supported many other charities including those for the arts, higher education, and food programs for the needy. Miriam was one of the original board members of the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation in Incline Village. She and Wayne are wellknown

donors at the Nevada Museum of Art, the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, the Palm Springs Museum of Art, and Eisenhower Hospital.

Always a life-long learner, when advised that she could not continue to play on the tennis team at the College of the Desert without attending classes there, Miriam promptly enrolled in botany courses. She and Wayne would spend their winters in Palm Desert, where Miriam took up golf and enthusiastically played with her fellow members at the Vintage Club. They would also take ski trips to their home at the Yellowstone Club.

Miriam was kind, compassionate, and friendly. She never had anything disparaging to say about anyone. She was very active socially and hosted events at their home in Lake Tahoe entertaining up to 200 people. She was an excellent gourmet cook with many of her own special recipes. She taught her son, Sean, how to cook and he is now a chef at a hospital in St. George, Utah.

Miriam aspired to be an entrepreneur and tried her hand at remodeling a home as well as owning a small llama ranch. She would not shy away from hard work and did many of the home remodeling tasks herself.

Miriam is survived by her husband, Wayne Prim, son, Sean Apolos, grandson, Andrew Apolos, sisters, Gertrude Parker, Evelyn Rogerson, and Darlene Buchanan, and the last of her long line of beloved pet Pugs, Prince.

Not being one to relish in the spotlight, Miriam requested no services be held at this time, and instead wished to shine a light on her valued alma mater, Sierra Nevada College, where she has proudly established the Miriam Prim Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made in her honor to: Sierra Nevada College, 999 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451. Notes of sympathy may be sent to the

Prim family c/o PO Box 12219, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448. A celebration of life will be hosted in Lake Tahoe on August 3rd, 2019, the date of her wedding anniversary.