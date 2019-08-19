Nicole “Nikki” Stimac

1970 – 2019

Nicole Stimac, devoted mother and caregiver, died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism at the age of 49. Nicole, or “Nikki” as she liked to be called, was originally from the Yurok Tribe in Northern California, but for the past 20 years lived in Tahoe, where she raised her son Patrick Stimac, currently stationed in San Diego with his wife, Sidney. In addition to being a devoted mother, Nicole was a gifted nurturer, managing to grow sunflowers to the full-blown height of 6 feet, despite Tahoe’s meager growing season.

Nicole’s life epitomized that of a hard-working single mom, always on duty, always demonstrably proud of Patrick from the day he was born, and every day after, especially as he excelled in his career in the U.S. Navy working as a Navy Corpsman (Combat Paramedic). While Patrick was a student at South Tahoe High, he progressed to be an exceptional student and athlete surrounded by friends that Nicole adored.

Nicole became famous for her homemade gifts, such as patchwork quilts and pillows made from denim scraps and stockings stuffed with sweets that she shared with service members deployed overseas, friends and strangers alike. Although she worked in many jobs, such as the Lake Tahoe Community College Library and Grocery Outlet produce department, she was most comfortable as a caregiver because she expressed herself by giving to others. That’s what brought her joy.