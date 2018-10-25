Norma Del Socorro Morales was born in Yucatan, Mexico on May 28, 1948. On January 7, 1966, at the age of 18, Norma entered the United States in San Ysidro, CA with her adoptive mother. She resided in the southern California area until 2008 when she moved to South Lake Tahoe.

Norma was deeply devoted to Paul, the man she loved for more than 30 years. Norma was blessed with an extended family who brought her great joy. She was proud of her grandchildren, Erika and Lianna, as well as her niece and nephew, Sammantha and Spencer. Norma loved to knit and play bingo. She attended Calvary Chapel and Sierra Community Church.

Norma went into the arms of Jesus on 10/10/18. She was a woman of faith with a quiet and gentle spirit, she will be missed by all who knew her. Norma is survived by her daughter, Norma and

extended family.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on November 3, 2018