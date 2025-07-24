Obituary: Aida Elizabeth Creer
January 21, 1943 – June 21, 2025
Liz was born in Waterbury, CT on January 21, 1943, was raised in the Chicago area and attended Indiana University and University of Illinois to obtain a degree in nursing. She became one of the first Family Nurse Practitioners (1974) and earned a graduate degree in Public Health at UCLA. Her nursing career included clinical nursing, public health in the inner-city area of Chicago, remote-area nursing in Western Australia, health education, nursing education and program administration. She traveled extensively for both work and pleasure. On one of these travels-the first FUMC Chancel Choir tour to England-she met fellow choir member Steve Conklin. They married that year (1991) and continued to sing and travel. The Chancel Choir remained an important part of their lives.
Liz and Steve became second generation summer South Lake Tahoe residents in Steve’s family’s house. They attended the South Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church.
Thanks to Steve’s daughter Vicki and her husband Alex Rushing, Liz and Steve became grandparents to Devin, Brick and Indiana. Liz often said she was lucky to become and grandma without having to go through the hard part of being a parent.
Steve developed ALS. With Liz at his side, he faced the disease with courage and dignity until his death in 2013. Liz felt blessed to have shared life with him for 21 years.
Liz loved puzzles (did the New York Times crossword every day IN INK), choral singing, walking travel, reading and quilting. The Prayers and Squares group at FUMC was a good outlet for the quilting urge, as well as friends’ grandchildren who received the baby quilts made with love.
Wife of Stephen A. Conklin (Who predeceased her in 2013)
Survived by: Margaret Creer Matlock, sister; Garrett Lee Matlock, nephew; Vicki Jean Conklin Rushing, stepdaughter, Devin, Brick and Indiana Rushing, grandchildren.
