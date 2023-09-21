Obituary: Alan Brian Petrell

Alan Brian Petrell

Provided Photo

November 24, 1946 – August 29, 2023

Alan Brian Petrell passed away on August 29, 2023 in South Lake Tahoe, California surrounded by his family.

Alan was born on November 24, 1946, to Leonidas and Elvera Petrell. He grew up in San Leandro and spent his summers in Lodi with his grandfather, Lloyd Perrin at the family vineyards. He moved to Sacramento with his mother and sister and attended McClatchy High School.

In 1963, he moved to beautiful South Lake Tahoe, California. He worked as a mechanic at the “Flying A” gas station located on the two-lane Highway 50 at Stateline. Later, he opened his own business called, “Bijou Automotive” which is now the Safeway gas station. When he wasn’t working or fixing cars for his family and friends, you could find him racing his Jeep at the hill climbs also known as the sand pits.

In 1975, he married the love of his life, Dee. They raised their children in South Lake Tahoe and enjoyed making memories together in Santa Cruz, Blue Lakes, Sand Mountain, Yosemite, and road trips in the Bounder up the coast of California, Oregon, and Washington.

Alan worked for the Lake Tahoe Unified School District for over 22 years. He was hired as a heavy equipment mechanic in 1983, and in May 2002 was promoted to vehicle maintenance supervisor.

During Alan’s retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family boating and racing his banshee and jeep at Sand Mountain. He inspired so many to push the limits for speed and the love of the sport.

He is survived by wife Dee Petrell, his 3 children and their spouses Joshua Petrell, Nicholas Petrell (Jackie) and Ashleigh Petrell-Jack (Josh Jack), his 5 grandchildren Donald Jack, Nathaniel Jack, Joseph Petrell, Alexander Petrell, Addison Petrell, and his sister Janet Evans. He is preceded in death by his sister Diana Harris McDowall.

Alan fought through the last few weeks of his life after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma (aggressive brain cancer) but thankfully he did not suffer or experience any pain. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Mass and reception will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, September 27 at 1pm (1041 Lyons Ave).