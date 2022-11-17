Obituary: Alfred J. Banford, Jr

June 16, 1940 – November 2, 2022

Alfred Joseph Banford, Jr. was born in Salem County, New Jersey on June 16, 1940 and died peacefully on November 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Al, Andy, AJ, Mr. Dennison, Uncle Al, and when in Italy, Alfredo, a man with many names, who was truly one of a kind.

A 1962 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, AJ took his commission in the US Navy and served a combat tour in South Viet Nam flying Huey gunships for the Navy Seawolves of HAL 3. Among his many military honors, AJ received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal and three Purple Hearts. After serving 6 years in the US Navy, AJ moved to Incline Village and worked for Boise Cascade. During the 1970’s he formed Silver Pine Homes, a modular home manufacturer and contractor based in Stead, Nevada.

In 1975, Banford accepted a position as an advisor to the Saudi Arabia National Guard. Returning to Incline Village in 1976, AJ became a principal and general manager of the North Shore Club casino. After selling the casino in 1979, he and his partners bought Captain Jon’s Restaurant and the Tahoe Vista Marina. In the same year he formed The Radford Company, a full service, independent mortgage company based in Incline Village which he owned and operated for 43 years. As a three-time wounded warrior, he volunteered his service as a counsellor for the VA’s PTSD rehab program in Reno and was a member of the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club.

AJ is survived by his wife, Karen Dennison, his cousin, Margie Goodier (John), his brother-in-law Bob Hodges and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth L. Brown, his father, Alfred J. Banford

Sr., his sister, Susan Hodges and his nephew, Andy Allen.

AJ was known for his irreverent wit, his generosity and his “larger than life” personality. He was an avid reader, an excellent cook, loved to travel to Maui and Italy and spend summers at Incline Beach. He looked forward to his daily

coffee group fondly known as the OG’s (Old Guys).

A celebration of life will be held at the Chateau in Incline Village at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club, c/o The Incline Village Recreation Center, 980 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451, Attn: Jennifer Moore.