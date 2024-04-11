Obituary: Alice H. Sullivan

Alice H. Sullivan

Provided Photo

April 14, 1940 – February 24, 2024

Alice Sullivan passed away, peacefully, on February 24, 2024. She was 83 years old.

Born to Walter and Frances Burton, Alice lived most of her life in San Jose. While raising her three children, Alice went back to school and graduated with a B.A. in Business from the University of Redlands. This paved the way to a successful career as the CEO of a credit union. In the 90s she moved to Hopland, CA with her husband, Gene, and opened a bed and breakfast inn. She cherished the opportunity to interact with guests and showcase her culinary skills, creating memorable experiences for all who visited. After the loss of her husband, she settled in the Tracy/Ripon area where she fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a teacher by substituting in local elementary schools. In 2006, she found love again, with Dan Sullivan, and moved to South Lake Tahoe following their marriage.

Alice’s zest for life was evident in her love for flowers, particularly yellow roses, and her avid desire to travel. She embraced new experiences and places with enthusiasm and, while at home, enjoyed crafting, decorating, and reading. In her later years, she took great pleasure sitting in her hot tub on Sundays, mimosa in hand, listening to country music oldies.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her sister, Diane Reeder; her children, Kelli Castillo (David), Troy Harrison (Erika), and Heidi Titus; her step children, Tammy Amburgey (Roy), Kim Elder (Rich), and Randy Sullivan (Marilyn); and, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral mass honoring Alice’s life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Happy Homestead Cemetery. The family extends a warm invitation to join them for a small reception at the church following services.