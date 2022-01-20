Obituary: Alice Oakes
May 18, 1937 – December 26, 2021
On December 26th, my wife, Alice, began her journey to be with her Heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband of 62 years and two sons, John and Robert Oakes and also two grandchildren Jasmine and Marshall Oakes. May this angel and the love of my life, rest in peace until we meet again.
