Obituary: Amy Tirre

05/02/1969-02/25/2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Amy Holly Tirre on February 25, 2024. She was 54.

Amy was born in Carson City NV on May 2nd, 1969 but grew up and lived most of her life in South Lake Tahoe. Amy attended South Tahoe High and was part of the class of 88.

With a feisty spirit and a caring heart, Amy was known throughout South Lake Tahoe as a kind, joyful person who was quick to help and slow to judge. With an enchanting laugh and warm personality, Amy could easily make friends wherever she went, a trait that led to her being involved in the lives of many throughout our community.

In September of 1990, Amy married Danny Tirre, to whom she was married for 33 years. Danny and Amy would go on to have 4 children: Daniel, Courtney, Brandon and Taylor. She is remembered by all who knew her as a proud, devoted and caring mother to her children.

Amy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when she was 17, a disease that she dealt with for the rest of her life. Because of these struggles, Amy chose the ladybug as her symbol of strength, saying that “no matter how MS may affect my life, I will always remember to fly.”

A celebration of Amy’s life is being planned for May 4th at the Tahoe Verde Clubhouse, located at 1080 Julie Lane from 12pm to 4pm. All who knew Amy are invited to attend and share memories.