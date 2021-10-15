Obituary: Andrea DeTarr

Andrea DeTarr

Provided Photo

February 17, 1957 – September 4, 2021

A lifelong South Lake Tahoe native, Andrea Lynn DeTarr passed from this world on Sunday, September 4th, 2021, in Truckee, California while evacuated from her home due to the Caldor Fire. She was born in Carson City, Nevada, on February 17th, 1957, arriving several years before the construction of Barton Memorial Hospital. The daughter of Vincent Byron DeTarr and Corienne Jorgensen DeTarr, Andrea was also known to friends and family as ‘Andy’. During her days at South Tahoe High School, Andy competed in downhill skiing as a member of the STHS Ski Team. Over the years, she worked as a salesman at The Outdoorsman, as a night auditor at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, and as a manager at Yellow Sub Sandwiches. Her passion however was always her beaded jewelry, which she sold for many years at the Tahoe Flea Market. She also devoted many years to serving as a poll worker, ensuring that everyone could make their vote count. Her hobbies included reading cozy mysteries with her cat companions, journaling, and gardening. She leaves behind two children, Brandon Marshall Cauley and Katherine Elizabeth Alvord, and a granddaughter, Nevaeh Eliana Ensminger.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations can be made to the League of Women Voters of El Dorado County.