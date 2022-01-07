Obituary: Annabella Buffo

Annabella Buffo

December 3, 1927 – December 12, 2021

Annabella Marie Buffo passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was 94.

Annabella was born December 3, 1927, in Pittsburg, CA, to the late Frank and Mamie Ferrante, and spent her childhood and high school years in Monterey, CA, where the family’s Purse Seiner, the “Santa Anna” was active in the fishing industry. In 1948, she married Joe Buffo of Pittsburg, CA, had four children, and in 1956 built their own house within Pebble Beach, on the Monterey Peninsula. They moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA, in 1964, where they raised their children while running their business, The Tahoe Bottle Shop, and being active in the St. Theresa Church community.

Annabella and Joe retired in Gardnerville, NV, and became involved with St. Gall Catholic Church. Her inner artist flourished, creating oil paintings and commissioning pastel portraits of children.

Annabella was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She produced a lifetime of homemade ravioli dinners and cannoli shells; which she also made for a couple of local restaurants. Her table was a gathering place of loved ones.

Annabella is survived by three of her children, J. Daniel (Deborah) Buffo, Tereasa Ann (Pete) Kolp, Michael (Renee) Buffo, and her daughter-in-law Elaine (David) Buffo. She is survived by her sister, Angillee Ferrante.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Ferrante. Annabella had 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memoral service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 am, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville, NV.