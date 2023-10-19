Obituary: Annette Rhodes
November 7, 1938 – October 10, 2023
Annette Rhodes moved with her family to South Lake Tahoe in 1972 and quickly established herself within the medical community. She ran the Barton Memorial emergency room for 9 years, conducted the first city-wide disaster preparedness drills, held emergency medical training and aids awareness classes and was a founding member of Hospice of the Lake, the first all volunteer hospice and bereavement service in Lake Tahoe.
In 1987 she received the Soroptimists’ International Women of Distinction award and continued to be a dedicated volunteer for the Aids Foundation, Amnesty International and other organizations well into retirement.
Annette will be remembered for her endless good humor, quick wit and love of storytelling, all in service to her deep commitment to and compassion for her community. She was a proud Tahonian to the very end.
Annette was preceded by her loving husband Richard in 2019 and is survived by sons Joel and Steven and Daughter Tracy.
