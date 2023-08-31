Obituary: Anthony Santo

Anthony Santo

Provided Photo

January 21, 1961 – August 17, 2023

Anthony Francis Santo (Tony) of Reno, Nevada, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2023, doing what he enjoyed most: being outdoors in nature. Tony was born to John and Marguerite Santo in New York State on January 21, 1961. He graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 1984 with a hotel and casino management degree.

Tony had many accomplishments and successes, of which his greatest were his family and many friends. His love for family and friends drove his generous and giving spirit. His adventurous and fun nature was a big part of who Tony was. All who were part of his life experienced that, and he made a lasting impact on many. He was a remarkable leader in all aspects of his personal and business life, and it served him well throughout.

He was the third child of five in an Italian-American family where you could miss any meals except dinner required attendance by all. It was here that Tony carried this tradition into his own family and with all his friends who were lucky to share a meal and spend time with him. Tony had an enormous heart that was the driving force of his lifestyle, actions, and influence. He will be remembered for sharing his admirable character and quick wit with his friends and family. He truly cared for each of them – and if you knew him, you knew it.

The Santo family was in the hospitality business, with Tony following in his father’s footsteps and where he learned to craft his amazing people and business skills. Tony’s career spanned over 30 years working for well-known companies such as Hilton Hotels, Caesars Entertainment, and others, culminating in leadership of Gateway Casinos as CEO for the past ten years. His accomplishments throughout his career were many; Tony was a man who got things done, and those who worked with him were better for it.

Tony is survived by his wife Michelle, the love of his life for 36 years, and his three sons, John, Anthony, and Matt. Tony was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. His spirit will remain strong in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at Sky Tavern, on September 16th at 4 p.m.

21130 Mount Rose HWY

Reno, NV 89511

Tony was a dedicated and active supporter of many charities, and the family wishes to continue supporting them in his honor. If you would like to make a donation in Tony’s name, please consider the charities below:

Sky Tavern | https://marceherz.org/tonysanto

Royal Inland Hospital | https://www.rihfoundation.ca/tony-santo-memorial-fund/

Boy Scouts of Greater Las Vegas | https://lvacbsa.org/memorials-tributes/

In lieu of flowers, please send cards to “The Santo family” PO Box 18124 Wedge PKWY #922, Reno, NV