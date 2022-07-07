Obituary: Art G Winston

Art G Winston

April 2, 1938 – February 13, 2022

Art G. Winston, 83, of Carson City, passed away unexpectedly from pulmonary fibrosis on February 13, 2022, in Carson City, Nevada. He was born in San Francisco, CA on April 2, 1938, to Worsley Winston and Marian Blum Winston. The family moved to Watsonville, CA, where Art graduated from Watsonville Joint Union High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy in March 1957 and was proud to serve his country until his discharge in March of 1961. Art graduated from college with a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice. He started his career in law enforcement at Watsonville Police Department and later relocated to So. Lake Tahoe, where he was hired as a Charter Member of the force in July 1967. After 22 years on the department, he retired as a Detective Sergeant. After his retirement, he started his own Private Investigator business, Silverado Investigations, in So. Lake Tahoe. He later moved to Carson City and was one of the founding partners of Employer Lynx, Inc., in 1996. Art was a graduate of Backster School of Lie Detection and was a licensed polygraph expert, lecturing in numerous criminal justice courses and contributed his knowledge in many local schools.

In 1989, Art married the love of his life, Ana Winston, and they had 33 wonderful years together. They spent many years traveling in their RV to many states and enjoying the great outdoors. He also had a love for fishing and enjoyed sharing his fishing skills and stories with his family and friends. He and Ana also traveled to several different countries and enjoyed spending many winters in their condo in Mexico. In the late 90s, he fell in love with classic cars and he and Ana loved showing his ’31 Vicky, (1931 Ford Victoria), at Hot August Nights and traveled to shows in several states, taking home many trophies and ribbons along the way. Art loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his stepson and grandchildren. He loved teaching the boys to fish and attending their sporting activities.

Art was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ana Winston, stepson, Brent Bartusch, grandsons, Brody and Wyatt Bartusch, of Dublin, CA, his sister, Valerie Cook, of Virginia, and other relatives. He is also survived by his two children, Kathy Borklyn and family and Bill Winston and family, and stepdaughter, Kim Wilhoyte and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Carson City, NV 89703.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Art Winston to Memorial Giving c/o St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Veterans organization of your choice.