Obituary: Audrey Catherine “Cathy” Skeen

Audrey Catherine "Cathy" Skeen

September 23, 1955 – August 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Audrey Catherine Skeen, our devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister and pillar of strength for the whole family. On August 22nd, 2024, Cathy peacefully changed her permanent address to be reunited with her beloved husband and soulmate, Charles David Skeen.

Cathy fought a long, hard, and courageous five-month battle with ocular melanoma and sinus cancer. She knew the treatment would be difficult, and yet she endured because she wanted more time with her family. In the end, Cathy departed this life knowing she was loved; supported by her devoted children, family and friends who had paused their lives to be by her side. Her life was a testament to her resilience, compassion, and unwavering determination. She was a fiercely loving spirit—stubborn to the very end. An accomplished entrepreneur and business owner, she generously volunteered her time, enriching her community and touching the lives of everyone she crossed paths with.

Born on September 23, 1955, to Fred and Hollis Mulligan, Cathy was the middle sibling in a lively family. She is survived by her two older brothers Greg (Sandy) Mulligan, and Scott Mulligan, and younger siblings Chris (Janet) Mulligan, and Nancy (Tim) Gomes. Her legacy of love and strength lives on in her children: Brooke Skeen, along with her partner Danny Ramirez, and their children Ella, Lola, and Lane; and Brad Skeen, with his wife Paola Skeen, and their children Tomas, Isabella, and Sophia.

Cathy was raised in Sacramento, where she attended J.F. Kennedy High School before attending Notre Dame de Namur University. As a military spouse, she spent time in Missouri before returning to Sacramento to build a successful career in the insurance industry. In her later years, she found her sanctuary in Tahoe, a place she lovingly referred to as “her favorite place,” where she embraced the serenity and beauty of the mountains.

A lover of golf, travel, and friendships, Cathy cherished the relationships she built wherever she went. Her husband of 45 years, David Skeen, who preceded her in death in July 2020, was her best friend and constant companion. Together, they explored the world, making memories across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Optimistic to the end, she even had a planned cruise to New Zealand still on her horizon. Known for her positivity, adventurous spirit, and determination, Cathy was often the first to forge a new path, leaving others to follow in her footsteps.

Cathy’s intelligence, charisma, and drive were the cornerstones of her successful career. She co-founded a thriving insurance company, which was sold in 2019 to NFP. Many of her clients became lifelong friends, a testament to a strong work ethic and her genuine care for others. Her commitment to the community was evident in her volunteer work. She served as president of the Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange, as a board member of the Associated General Contractors of California, on the board of the American River Bank Foundation to help children and was active in her local Rotary group.

Funeral services will be held on September 6th at Saint Francis of Assis Catholic Church in Incline, Nevada, followed by a celebration of life on September 27th in Sacramento.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly recommends donations be made in her name to the Woodland Parent Nursery School (woodlandparentnurseryschool.org) or the UC Davis Office of Wellness Education Support Fund https://give.ucdavis.edu/MOWE/OWESF23 .