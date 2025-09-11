Obituary: Audrey Charlene Fuller
January 14, 1937 – November 8, 2024
Born January 14, 1937 East Liverpool OH – passed November 8, 2024
Audrey loved her family, Christmas, Mexican food, her favorite slot machines, football, See’s candy, bowling and family vacations.
She leaves behind: husband Leo Fuller, daughter Cindy Skolaski, grandchildren, Matthew Skolaski, Richard Skolaski and wife Cristy, Tyler Skolaski and wife Kelly, LaRae Fuller, great granddaughter Olivia Skolaski, Sister Phyllis Tury and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 19, 2025 at 11:00 am. at the So. Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. So. Lake Tahoe, in the Aspen Room
