Obituary: Barbara Ann Brooks

Barbara Ann Brooks

Provided Photo

December 13, 1934 – November 1, 2021

Barbara Brooks died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 1st, 2021 in Reno, Nevada.

Barbara Brooks was born in Bremerton, Washington on December 13, 1934. She met the love of her life Neil while working at Harrahs Reno. Together Neil & Barbara raised four children and lived in Stateline, NV; Anchorage, AK; & Incline Village, NV before retiring in Reno. Barbara was always involved in the community and extremely social. She was the president of the Incline Village Republican Women’s Club, president of The North Lake Tahoe Women’s Club, president of the Women’s Auxiliary at Incline hospital, and simultaneously ran the Hospital Gift Shop. Barbara also loved card games and organized and played in multiple bridge groups over the years, hosted parties and luncheons for family and friends, and she was on a first name basis with everyone that worked at Macy’s. Barbara maintained strong, long lasting friendships with everyone close to her, and loved to make those around her smile. She was always front row for her children & grandchildren’s recitals, cross country meets, sports games & horse shows, and cheered the loudest at them all. Barbara considered everyone a friend, she considered all of her friends family, and she gave her family the world.

Barbara is survived by her large & loving family; her husband Neil Brooks; her four children Steve Brooks, Patty Ruhl, Kevin Brooks & Bobby Brooks; as well as her four grandchildren Chantel Whitelaw, Trevor Williams, Brooke Ruhl & Morgan Brooks; and her three great-grandchildren Tayler Whitelaw, Theo Williams and Tanner Whitelaw. She is also survived by her sister Sheila & nieces Valerie, Leslie, Lisa and Vicki and nephew Kevin John, as well as by hundreds of friends & animals who knew and loved her. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother Vera, father Tony, sister Millie and brother Bill.

At Barbara’s request, her family plans to honor her privately at her favorite place in Yosemite in the spring. There will also be a service open to the public on December 13th, 2021 at Walton’s Funerals & Cremations Sierra Chapel, 875 W, 2nd Street, at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s honor to The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.