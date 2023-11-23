Obituary: Barbara Cooper

Barbara Cooper

Provided Photo

September 26, 1935 – November 8, 2023

Barbara Cooper of South Lake Tahoe, CA passed away the evening of November 8, 2023 surrounded by family. Barbara and her husband Richard moved to their dream home in Christmas Valley in late 2000. They both agreed that Tahoe was their paradise and they wanted to live there as long as possible. When Richard passed in December of 2011, Barbara’s sister moved in and they enjoyed a very social schedule with friends from the Tahoe Douglas Senior Center for many years, they were known as “the sisters or the twins” among the community. Barbara loved traveling with her family. She enjoyed cruising and taking trips with her children. Barbara lived her life to the fullest, she was a generous and kind woman, who often put others needs before herself. She was married to Richard for 53 years and together they had 4 children: Linda Stone, John Cooper , Maria Cooper and Carrie Locatelli; their spouses Mark Stone, Linda Perkins and Michael Locatelli; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Dorais, David Stone, Steven Stone, Kimberly Locatelli and Samantha Locatelli; and 3 great-grandchildren: Alara Dorais, Sydney Dorais and Riley Stone. Barbara was proceeded by her husband Richard Cooper, daughter Maria Cooper, Daughter-in-law Tiffani Cooper, sister Mary Riddles, nieces Laura Chapman, Katherine Petch, Jaan Cooper, in-laws Paul Cooper, Marie Cooper, Anita Weiss, Haskell Weiss, parents Ralph and Ethel . Barbara is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister Gloria Chapman and multiple nieces and nephews across the country.

Click this link to view additional details about Barbara’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/barbara-cooper-nov-2023