Obituary: Barbara Joanne Norton

Barbara Joanne Norton

May 17, 1942 – August 23, 2022

Barbara J. Norton, 80, beloved wife of Howie, passed away on August 23, 2022 at her home in Moraga, CA.

Barbara was born on May 17, 1942 to Margaret and Harry Schilling. She was raised in Oakland with two brothers and a sister.

After graduating from Fremont High School; Barbara pursued a college degree from the University of Nevada-Reno. Barbara married Howard Norton of Piedmont, CA in 1962 celebrating 60 years of marriage in 2022. Barbara later would become a ski instructor at the Sun Valley Ski School where she supported her three boys in their pursuit as competitive ski racers traveling throughout N.A. and Europe for training and competition.

Barbara also held her private pilot’s license and a designers license with her interest in interior design. After raising her children Barbara and Howie embarked on a 59 day bike trip crossing the U.S. from Oceanside, CA to Williamsburg, VA on a tandem bicycle.

In their active lifestyle Barbara was also an avid water skier and member of the Diablo Waterski Club near their seasonal home in Discovery Bay. By far Barbara’s greatest interest was her family enjoying traveling and spending time with her grandchildren in Zephyr Cove. She will be most remembered for her generous spirit and her commitment to family. We will miss her love and support.

Barbara is survived by her husband Howard Norton; her three sons Scott Norton, Greg Norton and Mark Norton, her eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her younger sister Janis Storey.