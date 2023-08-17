Obituary: Barbara Klein

Barbara Klein

May 7, 1938 – June 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Barbara L. Klein Barbara was born on May 7, 1938 in Modesto, California. She and her brother Bill were the children of Bille Wilson and James Prather Wilson. Barbara passed away on June 23, 2023, in Bellingham, WA, at the age of 85, after a brave and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, surrounded by family. Barbara lost her beloved spouse, Dale Klein when he passed away on January 30, 2023. The lived in northern Nevada for over 40 years, first in Carson City and later in their beloved home in Zephyr Cove, NV. They were devoted to each other for almost 50 years.

Barbara graduated high school at Brett Harte High School in California and went on to get a BA in Education at Occidental College in Pasadena. She taught elementary school for a few years, and then made an impact on the tourism industry as the manager of the Santa Cruz Convention and Visitors Bureau, then as the Director of Tourism for the State of California and later as the Director of Tourism Marketing for the state of Nevada. However, she will be most remembered as the first Executive Director of the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority, the reason for bringing them to beautiful Lake Tahoe.

Barbara and Dale are both survived by their children, Stephen Johnson (Eva), Cynthia Boyd (Tom), Gary Johnson (Corinne), Warren Klein (Chun), David Klein and Alan Klein. Barb and Dale also had several grandchildren, Stephen Helms (Brooke), Emily Snow (Jacob), Alexandra Boyd and Christopher Boyd, Rory MacLeod (dec) and Zena Klein (dec). They were blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maddix Helms and Sienna Helms. Barbara is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sue Wilson. As per her wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral.