Obituary: Barbara Radke

Barbara Radke

Provided Photo

April 21, 1928 – August 11, 2024

The world lost a shining star on August 11, 2024 – Barbara Jean Starkey Radke. Barbara was born on April 21, 1928, to Merlin and M. Ruth Starkey in Visalia, CA. Her family moved to San Jose and then to King City until they finally settled in Sacramento, CA. She lost her father in a trucking accident when she was just 14.

Barbara married Gerhard Radke on October 19, 1946, and after a short stay in Chicago, moved to South Lake Tahoe where they resided for over 60 years. They had three children, Janet Rutledge, JoAnn Miller and David Radke (Gigi). As a full-time mom/wife and part-time bookkeeper for Plimpton and Radke, she was a room mother, a seamstress, a terrific planner of parties, a great cook, a fun mom and a wonderful support for family and friends. Barbara joined the working world and became a bookkeeper in 1966. She balanced not only books but her family as well. Her daughter of the heart, Erica Trylovich (Boris) was considered her daughter as well. She “adopted” her in 2015 as a birthday present.

When Barbara married Gerhard, she married into a very large family. She had six sisters-in-law (and husbands). The Radke’s were a very close family and many, many happy memories followed. She was there for all of them when she was needed. Her immediate family was just as close, and the two families blended well.

Not only was Barbara mom of the century, she was also a grandmother to six grandchildren (and spouses), three grandchildren of the heart (and spouses), eight great-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and spouses of the heart, and 14 great-great grandchildren of the heart. She loved them all and they loved her. Her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews were also very much a part of her life. She is also survived by her cousin Freddie and his wife Susie Shouse.

We were so fortunate to have Barbara in our lives. She was kind to everyone, “adopting” almost all who crossed her path. She helped those who were down on their luck many times. Everyone who knew her loved her with all their hearts and that’s because she made each of them feel special and loved. The world needs more people like Barbara – think positive and everything will fall in place – her favorite quotes.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of almost 69 years, her sister, Margaret Starkey Walters, her sons-in-law, Steve Rutledge and Paul Miller, all of her sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to the SPCA INFO@CARSONTAHOESPCA.ORG , or to Hospice in Carson City, NV, Eden Health, 907 Mountain St., Carson City, NV 89703-3819