Obituary: Barbara Rosenbloom

Barbara Rosenbloom

Provided Photo

December 29, 1943 – January 29, 2024

Barbara Joan Rosenbloom, nee Nirenblatt, was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 29, 1943, and passed away on January 29, 2024. Her parents, Phil Nirenblatt and Sylvia Lantner Nirenblatt, raised her in New Rochelle, NY, along with her younger brother, David. Phil and Sylvia encouraged her to pursue all kinds of activities, and she excelled in tennis. She had many aunts and cousins, and stayed connected to her cousins Munro Levitsky and Jerry Goldman through the years. She graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1961, and went on to graduate from University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1965, with a Bachelor’s in Psychology. She had no idea back then that her love for Wisconsin would be passed down for two more generations, with her daughter Leah and grandson Ethan both having attended the same university.

Barbara raised her two daughters, Leah and Sarah, in Syracuse, NY. She made lifelong friends there, including Anne Conway, who she talked about during her final weeks. Barbara’s and Anne’s daughters will always remember the uncontrollable belly laughs that ensued when their mothers spent time together and took them on outings to the mall and ice skating.

Anyone who knew Barbara knew that she loved outdoor activities. She worked as a ski instructor at Labrador Mountain, which ensured that Leah and Sarah would be exposed to plenty of time on the slopes. Winter weekends were filled with skiing, and summers were spent with friends on the local lakes, learning to windsurf and water ski. She got so much joy from watching her daughters learn new sports, though neither of them picked up her skills in tennis. Barbara returned to school and earned her Master’s degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies from SUNY Cortland in 1994.

When both her daughters had graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, Barbara pursued a change of scenery by moving to Virginia, where she made lasting friendships while working for USAirways. As an airline employee, she made use of her flying privileges and traveled to various countries in Europe and Africa. However, she craved the mountains where she could ski more often, and in 2004 she followed her dream of moving to the Lake Tahoe area.

Barbara settled in Incline Village, NV, on the shores of Lake Tahoe, where she lived for 18 years, enjoying the sunny ski days and making friends on the mountain with her gift of gab. Barbara became a grandmother when Leah had her son, Ethan, in 2003 who she absolutely adored. She made frequent trips to the Bay Area for visits with Ethan, and as he grew she made sure he enjoyed all the Tahoe recreational opportunities. Whether it was ice skating, skiing, swimming, hiking, or parasailing, Grandma would be participating right along with Ethan, grinning from ear to ear. They continued to bond over their interest in the financial markets, engaging in long conversations about which stocks to watch. Barbara would later reflect on being a grandmother, while living in Incline close to great friends, as one of the happiest times of her life. There is no doubt that her adventures and laughter with her best friend, Lorri Waldman, contributed to that.

Barbara, who had been adopted at birth, was able to find her biological family when her daughter, Sarah, submitted an Ancestry DNA kit. She connected with her sisters Marla Uzzi and Rhonda Edreich, who had been hoping to find her. She was able to meet Rhonda in person and they agreed it was a natural, instantaneous friendship.

Because Barbara was always upbeat and ready for the next exciting endeavor, none of us suspected her complicated health issues, which were well managed, would slow her down later in life. As we all celebrated her 80th birthday and reminisced with her friends and relatives, Barbara laughed and said, “it was all about having fun.”

Leah and Sarah are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of calls, well wishes, and words of support from the countless friends Barbara made throughout her life. She had a network of genuinely caring people that reached far and wide. Her daughters, Leah and Sarah Rosenbloom, and grandson, Ethan Brenes, are of course grateful for the time they had with her, but are also grateful to learn from her that friendships are so very important and enriching at every stage of life.