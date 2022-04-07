Obituary: Benjamin Solomon
March 3, 1939 – February 27, 2022
Benjamin Joseph Solomon, cherished husband, father, grandfather, educator, mountaineer, cyclist, Eagle Scout and craftsman, died Sunday Feb. 27, just a few days short of his 83rd birthday.
Benjamin was born in New York to Harry and Helen. The family (with brothers Robert and Daniel) moved to Sacramento in 1953.
Benjamin earned a BA in mathematics from UC Berkeley and an MA in mathematics from UC Davis. In 1993 he was awarded a doctorate in education by Sierra Nevada College.
His many careers and pursuits included restoring cars, (including his prized 1934 LaSalle convertible), building houses, teaching high school and college and growing a successful investment management business, but his pride was Sierra Nevada College (now university) which he shepherded from three second-hand buildings and 23 full-time students to an energy-efficient campus with five buildings and more than 500 students. He was also a pioneer in alternative energy, heating and powering the family home with solar and wood beginning in the ‘70s.
He was legendary in Incline for riding his bike up Mt. Rose and around Lake Tahoe (once every month during one dry year, and briefly holding a record time). He completed the IronMan triathlon at the age of 40. He loved hiking and mountaineering, and conquered the Matterhorn and Triglau in Europe and the highest peaks in California and once achieved nearly 1,000,000 ft. of vertical gain in a year.
He was known for his creativity, his energy and his quiet generosity.
Benjamin is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret, his brothers Robert and Daniel, his children, Heidi, Jason, Heather and David, and his grandchildren, Marlena, Danielle, Siddhartha, Minali, Benjamin and Jaxon.
