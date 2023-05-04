Obituary: Bernard Conrad “Bear” Rhaesa

Bernard Conrad "Bear" Rhaesa

Provided Photo

June 23, 1960 – April 16, 2023

Bernard Conrad Rhaesa “Bear” of Incline Village, NV, passed away on April 16th in Reno, NV. He was born on June 23, 1960 in South Amboy, NJ to Bruce Rhaesa and Joyce Karcher Rhaesa of Sayreville, NJ. Known simply as “Bear” for his entire adult life, the name reflects perfectly his personality and presence, as well as the way he interacted with everyone, and the world around him. He spent his childhood in Sayreville, NJ and summers at his grandfather’s home in Spring Lake, NJ. In his teens, his family relocated to Boca Raton, FL where he attended Florida Atlantic University. That is where he met his wife Cathy. They married in 1986 and after a brief move to Lansing, MI, they visited and discovered the beauty of Lake Tahoe. They took a chance and loaded up a U-Haul with a dog and 2 pairs of skis and drove across the country. The plan was to stay and ski at Squaw Valley for one season, but they never left. Having spent the last 35 years living at Lake Tahoe, Bear loved the Lake and the Mountains, cultivated countless friendships, shared even more laughs, and will be greatly missed by anyone fortunate enough to have called him a friend. He was equally content on his boat on a calm Tahoe day, skiing with his friends at Mt. Rose on his favorite trail “Al’s”, meeting his beloved wife Cathy for lunch, riding his Harley, attending Burning Man, or chasing geese with his best buddy Enzo, the golden retriever. Proud, resilient, resourceful, wise, determined, respected, fun-loving, easy-going, but fiercely protective of those he loved, Bear was always living life to its fullest, laughing, and making others laugh with him along the way. His fun-loving nature, ability to put others at ease, and unending quest for a good time caused most who met him to become close friends. His professional career included real estate sales and property management. He was a long-time member of the Incline Optomist Club. A devoted husband of 36 years, proud uncle, loving sibling, cherished cousin and friend. He constantly exemplified the adage of “get it while you can”. Bear is predeceased by his parents, and his brother Roger Bruce Rhaesa; and survived by his loving wife Cathy Rhaesa of Incline Village, NV; his sister JoEllen Bajbek, of Lighthouse Point, FL; nephew Forrest Bajbek of Lighthouse Point, FL; niece Coral Bajbek of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law Pamela Michael Rhaesa of Bridgewater, NJ; mother-in-law Jackie Stebbins and sister-in-law Karen Stebbins of Geneva, IL; and numerous cousins and countless friends. Although his physical presence is already missed, his spirit will transcend, providing joy and inspiration for those fortunate to have been a part of his life. Love never dies.