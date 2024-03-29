Obituary: Beryl Hargrove

10/23/1927-03/10/2024

Beryl Hargrove passed away peacefully on 10 March 2024 at the age of 96. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Harold (Dick) Hargrove and her brother Emile Boisseranc. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Kolafa of Sacramento, brother Jim Boisseranc of Las Vegas, by her four children, Jo Nemeth (Jake) of Collierville, TN, Janet Erskine (Jim) of Vacaville, CA, Jill Brownson (widowed) of Buchanan Dam, TX, and John Hargrove (Charlene) of Sparks Nevada, four grandchildren; Steven Nemeth, Greg Nemeth, Jace Hargrove, and Drew Hargrove along with two great grandchildren, Paige Nemeth and Evan Nemeth.

She was born on October 23, 1927. She grew up in Southern California and graduated Placentia High School, class of 1945. She graduated from Fullerton Junior College and it was after that accomplishment that she met the love of her life, Dick Hargrove, at her five-year high school reunion. They started their life and family living in Anaheim and Santa Ana, California until they decided that the city was getting too crowded and moved the whole family to Lake Tahoe in the 1964.

Beryl worked at Sierra Pacific Power (now Liberty Utilities) for close to twenty years before retiring. With husband Dick working at the School District, they had a lot of friends. Couple that with a large family and LOTS of nieces and nephews from all over California and you had the makings of many great parties. And no one knew how to throw a party like Beryl Hargrove. Beryl’s great food covered every surface of the house which was often full of laughter, friends, family and many newcomers who were always welcome to attend one of “Beryls Bashes”.

Beryl and Dick are now reunited and wherever they are, you can bet there’s a big bash going on right now.