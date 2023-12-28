Obituary: Betty Lindner

September 7, 1926 – August 18, 2023

In loving memory of Betty Lindner:

Betty Lindner, a remarkable woman born on September 7th, 1926, in Stockton, California, left us on August 18th, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe. She was the beloved daughter of Henry and Lillian Altenhoff. Betty, along with her sister Lillian, embraced the role of “CODA” (Children of Deaf Adults), supporting her parents as their dedicated translator and bridge to the hearing world.

Her journey led her to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, where she crossed paths with the love of her life, Bob Lindner. Their love story flourished, and in 1947, they embarked on the Tahoe experience, building a cabin that marked the beginning of a lifetime of memories. The Lindner family permanently moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1972, and together, they owned and operated successful family businesses, including The Jewelry Factory, The House Factory, and Bob’s at The Beach. These family businesses brought them into contact with numerous celebrities which developed into lifelong friendships.

Betty cherished the celebrity lifestyle and cruising the seas. Plans for Bob and Betty’s 50th wedding anniversary were underway when Bob, unfortunately, passed away in 1998.

Her legacy lives on through her family—her sons Bob Jr. and Chris Lindner, their spouses Sherri and Katy, grandchildren Robyn, Heather, Ashley, CJ, and Jared, as well as great-grandchildren Nathan, Landon, Tevia, Kodi, and Torrin. Affectionately known as “Nana,” Betty, and her silly sense of humor, is deeply missed.

A private service held on August 30th, 2023, at Happy Homestead Cemetery, allowed family to pay their respects as Betty was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bob. In her final years, she resided at Barton Skilled Nursing, where the proficient staff provided love and care during her battle with Dementia. Special gratitude is extended to Dr. Henning Mehrens, a dear friend, and her exceptional doctor, and to Lonah Buncak, an honorary daughter and caregiver—forever cherished for their love and support.

Betty Lindner’s legacy of love, resilience, and family bonds will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.