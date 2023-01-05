Beverly Anderson

– December 21, 2022

Obituary – Beverly Anderson

Bev was born in Orange County in 1952 and died on December 21, 2022, in Gardnerville. She moved to Tahoe in 1989, from Portland Oregon, where she and her former husband, Robert Bainton, owned several seafood restaurants.

During her years here, she took in all Tahoe had to offer, from land to sea. She did everything from being a realtor, working on the Para Sailboat, crewing on The Tahoe Star, to captaining the Horizon Casino boat, the High Time, taking clients on tours of Emerald Bay. Her quick wit and infectious laugh always ensured that everyone around her had fun!

She took a several-year interlude to Mexico where she worked as crew on several yachts while working towards her captain’s license. That is where she met her husband, Barry Anderson, who was a boat captain and contractor in Tahoe. They also frequented the British Virgin Islands every chance they could, to feed their sailing fix.

Bev and Barry lived in Round Hill, always owning at least one or two Rottweilers, with very feminine names, who romped around the exquisite gardens the couple created, complete with backyard cave.

They were motorcycle enthusiasts owning multiple bikes. They rode most roads in Nevada and beyond, mostly in the mountains. The more gnarly the better!

They were also ski enthusiasts, skiing mostly at Heavenly but visiting most resorts in the West.

Her love of animals, and slightly better weather, drew her to Gardnerville in the last seven years of her life. She loved horses, dogs and birds, and everything wild that lived there. She became an integral part of the community and became known as “The Dog Nanny”, taking care of dogs and helping dog owners.

She often visited the Genoa Bar where her local community friends congregated.

Her life in Western Nevada drew her to love Montana, which became her home away from home. She never passed up the opportunity to help direct wayward cattle to find their way back through the fence.

She became well-versed in Montana art and worked in the John Clarke gallery in East Glacier, owned by a Tahoe friend with deep roots in Montana.

She loved her family above all and is survived by her son, Josh Bainton and his wife Jen, and their children Jacob & Jemma, plus her beloved Border Collie/Heeler, Hank Jr.

If you are among friends too numerous to count, please commemorate her wonderful life by raising a glass – and remember to laugh!