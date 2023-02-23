Obituary: Bill Murrell

Bill Murrell

Provided Photo

February 11, 1946 – February 10, 2023

Bill Murrell of South Lake Tahoe passed away peacefully February 10, 2023 at Renown Hospital in Reno Nevada with his wife by his side. Bill was born to Captain C.D. Murrell head of Naval Intelligence in San Diego and Nancy Jane Murrell on February 11, 1946.

Bill grew up in the Point Loma area where he attended Point Loma High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University while serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. As a young kid he became a legend in the Little League Baseball community in Point Loma by pitching a No-Hit No-Run game thus taking his team-Point Loma to the All Stars City-County Champs in 1958. During his college years he spent most of his time Surfing and playing Over the Line at Ocean Beach.

After graduating from college he came to South Lake Tahoe to ski and never left. As many would say he was so outgoing, could talk to anyone and became a true friend to so many people, he had a special soul. Life of the party..YES.

Bill became the heart and soul of the golf and poker community and a pitching coach for our local Little League in Tahoe for years. Asked by one of the parents, which Boy is yours Coach Bill..his reply was..all of them. He loved teaching the kids all the knowledge of baseball he could offer them. Bill was also on the Yanks Realty Softball League here in Tahoe and the pitcher for the team when they won the championship in 1974.

He was a member of the Men’s Club at Lake Tahoe Country Club Golf course and so proud of his handicap of 3. He became a poker dealer and then poker room manager at Caesars Casino and later started his own very successful Home and Office cleaning business. Tahome Cleaners. After he retired he did volunteer work at the golf course.

In March of 1978 he met Susan Welu R.N. from the Chicago area who also was an avid skier, golfer and loved to play poker like Bill did, they married in August of 1978. Among his many many friends his nickname went from “Wild Bill” to “Mild Bill”. Because of their love for golf they spent their honeymoon in the Carmel Valley playing Pebble Beach and Spyglass. Their lives revolved around their love for their 6 dogs and 3 cats. Bill’s love for animals was overwhelming, those were his kids and the dogs went everywhere with Bill.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Capt C.D. and Nancy Jane Murrell. He is survived by his wife Susan of 44 yrs of marriage, his two brothers Bob and Tom Murrell and a sister Aniesa Thames and four nephews, John Welu, Glen Murrell, Chris and Michael Murrell and three nieces Jennifer Murrell, Lindsey Welu Anderson and Brooke Welu. Two brothers in laws James Welu and Dr. Jack Welu (Kristin Welu) and sister-in-law Joyce Lindros (Eddie Lindros) and his special Uncle Jim Richards(87)who lives in San Diego and taught Bill how to Surf.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Because of Bill’s love of animals I know he would love donations made to any dog rescue center of your choice.