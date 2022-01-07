Obituary: Bill Roy McAlister

Bill Roy McAlister

Provided Photo

July 31, 1947 – November 10, 2021

“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories”

Thoughtful, loving, helpful, polite, clever, caring, funny, dedicated, reliable… Those are just a few of the characteristics that come to mind from friends remembering Bill Roy McAlister, a true original.

William Roy McAlister, “Bill Roy” to all who knew him, of South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away on November 10, 2021. Born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma on July 31, 1947, Bill Roy lived a life full of passion and determination.

Bill Roy loved deeply, was a loyal husband, brother, cousin, uncle, a proud and loving step-father, grandfather and lifelong dear friend to so many. For those who knew him, it’s been broken hearts and tears. But knowing him also means smiles, laughs and memorable stories of a loving husband, good man, and solid friend.

He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi. Following college, he spent two years in Germany serving his country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army where he ran the officer’s club. It set the stage for a lifelong career in the service industry in South Lake Tahoe.

He burst on the Tahoe scene in 1972, paving the way for a cadre of college frat originals who emigrated from Oklahoma, becoming ski bums – but with jobs. The pioneers became good friends and still are 50 years later, stamping their collective wit, individualism and reputations into the hearts and minds of folks throughout the community.

Bill Roy’s hospitality career in Tahoe began in 1972 at Heavenly’s Red Chimney room, Top of the Tram, The Christiana Inn, The Summit at Harrah’s Tahoe, The Chart House (to name a few) and finally Nephele’s Restaurant. Everywhere he served he made friends with his warm smile, infectious humor, and natural ability to comfortably connect.

When he wasn’t working or helping friends, he enjoyed skiing, golfing, and bicycling, projects at home and time watching OU play ball! Complementing that Oklahoma good-ole boy reputation for fun, his caring nature included a love of writing poetry. Many times, he’d wake in the middle of the night with inspiration and authored personal poems for family or special friends utilizing his skills for rhyme and rhythm.

Bill Roy is survived by the love of his life, wife Lisa McAlister. They met later in life and their appreciation, passion, and consideration for each other represented a bond of true soulmates. Loving family includes stepdaughter Mallory Olney, son-in-law Ian Nimmo and grandson, Eli Wilder Nimmo, the apple of his eye of La Pine, Oregon; stepson Michael Olney and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Olney of Gardnerville, NV; sisters Anne Auxier of Wynnewood, Oklahoma; Mary Cathryn Holmlund and her husband Daryl of Amarillo, Texas; and Leigh Warmack and her husband Jim of Austin, Texas; nephews Kirk Elmore and his wife Nancy; and Philip Elmore and his wife Susan; niece, Jo Jacki Lee Bascus; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Lucille McAlister and Roy Lee McAlister.

A celebration of Bill Roy’s life will be planned when we can all safely gather outdoors this spring/summer. More details about this memorable occasion will follow.