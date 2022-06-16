 Obituary: Bob Wolf Celebration | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Bob Wolf Celebration

Obituaries Obituaries |

July 25, 1942 – March 2, 2021

Celebration of Life
for
Bob Wolf

Saturday June 25, 2022
Aspen Grove, Incline
2:00 – 5:00pm

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Obituaries
See more