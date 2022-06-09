Obituary: Boni Joyce (Stephens) Reichert
– May 15, 2022
Boni Joyce (Stephens) Reichert, age 71, formerly of Billings, passed away peacefully at home in Incline Village, Nevada on Sunday, May 15, 2022 with several of her children and her brother at her side.
Boni married Steve Reichert in Sept. of 1969. The marriage was blessed with five children. Boni and Steve owned Livingston Paint and Glass in Livingston, Montana before moving to Lake Tahoe, Nevada where Boni owned and operated Dirt Busters Cleaning Service.
Boni was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Steve Reichert and her mother Barbara Stephens. She is survived by her father, Harold (Joyce) Stephens, sister Denise Fett, brother Gary (Jeanette) Stephens and her children, Shawn (Julia) Reichert, Shane (Julie) Reichert, Stevan (Angela) Reichert, Jamie (Kevin) Reichert-Jenkins, Jeremy (Nina) Reichert, grandchildren: Andrew Reichert, Cameron Reichert, Leah Reichert, Phoebe Reichert, Stevan Reichert, Sophia Reichert, Samuel Reichert, Hailey Jenkins, Jayden Jenkins, Annabelle Jenkins, Aspen Reichert, and Bode Reichert along with several nieces and nephews.
Per Boni’s wishes, no services will be held.
