Obituary: Bonnie Lou Bella Senior

Bonnie Lou Bella Senior

Provided Photo

December 11, 1948 – September 23, 2021

Bonnie Lou Bella Senior passed away, gently with her family by her side, on September 23, 2021

Bonnie was born in Waltham Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1948. She later moved with her family to Simi Valley Ca. When she was 12 years old.

She met and married Ed Senior when she was 19 and they moved to Ed’s home town of So. Lake Tahoe, Ca.

Bonnie was blessed by not only her daughter but also her granddaughter Mollee Muntean, who was born only one day after Bonnie, she always considered that special.

Ed was and always will be her guardian angel. They where happily married for 53 almost 54 years. He always said “he loved her for who she was inside and out”

Bonnie was an icon for strong women. She was a teacher to us all. She held her head up to all adversity with Grace and dignity.

Bonnie loved working in the medical field. She worked at Tahoe Physical Therapy, Tahoe fracture Clinic and Barton Memorial Hospital for 25 years combined. She created long lasting friendships with associates and patients. Bonnie had a light and energy about her that after a single meeting you would remember her for life.

She will always be remembered for so many things for so many of us. First for her grace and kindness, her cupcakes and baking, a superb cook she was, her passion for her family and friends, her love of the pattern plaid and unconditional love for her dogs. Her favorite quote was “If dogs don’t go to heaven, I want to go where they go”

She lost her battle with Covid at the age of 72 and is survived by her husband Ed Senior, Daughter Mechelle Senior, Granddaughter Mollee Muntean, Sisters Robin Little and Mary Watson, brother Tommy Watson and son in law Shane Muntean

A celebration of life will be held on May 15 2022 at Genoa Lakes Golf Course at 1pm to honor the life of Bonnie Lou Bella Senior