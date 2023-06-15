Obituary: Brad and Marty Woods

Brad and Marty Woods

John Bradley “Brad” Woods & Margaret “Marty” Ruth Woods (née Seeauer) passed away on March 27, 2023, at the ages of 72 and 68, in their home in Truckee.

They lived in Truckee for more than thirty years, and their lives were full of friends, family, laughter, and love. They set a fine example on how to live a good life and will be tremendously missed.

Marty was born on January 10, 1951, in Modesto, California. She attended CK McClatchy High School and California State University in Sacramento, and became a teacher of special needs children in Woodland, California. She had always dreamed of living in the Tahoe area and moved to Truckee in 1991. She transitioned into contracting & building homes, and bartending in the winter months, until she found her permanent career as a financial advisor a few years later.

Brad was born on February 11, 1955, in Auburn, California. He played football—and was homecoming king—at Canyon High School in Castro Valley. Brad later joined the Air Force, becoming a crew chief on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules. After his term, he worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory working on development of high-powered laser systems. He then transitioned into his father’s business and became a financial advisor.

Brad and Marty both found their way up to Truckee, where Brad, wearing his motorcycle gear, walked into the Northwoods Clubhouse Bar where Marty was working. She contracted him to haul away some construction remnants from a house she was building, and they ended up falling in love and starting their lives together. They married in 1998.

Brad was an avid motorcyclist, and raced in AFM events up until about 2016, holding his own against racers half his age. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, backhoe work, machining, camping, bonfires with friends, and playing with his grandchildren who were eager to hang out with “Opa.”

Marty enjoyed camping, skiing, snowboarding, hosting parties, and dancing at concerts with her granddaughters. She loved being near the ocean, especially in Carmel, California, and on the Oregon Coast.

Brad and Marty are survived by two daughters: Monica Farrell (Byron Peck) and Jeanine (Brian) Bales, and five grandchildren: Morgan Peck, Brayden Bales, Damon Bales, Clover Bales, and Autumn Bales.

Marty is preceded in death by parents Bill and Esther Seeauer, and sister Sydney Seeauer. She is survived by brother-in-law Bill McDonald.

Brad is preceded in death by parents John and Laura Woods. He is survived by his brothers Bruce (Becky) Woods and Bill Woods; and nieces Laura (Ryan) Knight and Kayla Woods.

A celebration of their lives will be held in late June: call or text 530-255-2520 for information on the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors in your home, change their batteries at least once a year, and replace the entire unit every 5-7 years.