Obituary: Brenda Donahoe

Brenda Donahoe

Provided Photo

August 26, 1940 – February 24, 2025

Brenda Louise (Clarke) Donahoe died on February 24 at the age of 84 in Reno, NV after spending nearly a year in hospice care. At the assisted living facility where she lived for several years, she was described by those who took care of her as “peaceful, always upbeat, and a warm, welcoming light.” She, and they, loved eating chocolate chip cookies together, and even had a special cheer as part of this cookie-eating ceremony.

Brenda was a thoughtful, reflective, caring person who had a ready laugh and curiosity about the lives of friends. Brenda was an avid reader who had strong feelings about the state of the world, and pursued a lifelong spiritual journey. Brenda had a love story for the ages with her husband Michael Noble Donahoe, who died with Brenda and friends at his side in 2014.

Brenda was born in South San Francisco to Theresa Maria Guidi and Louis Buford Clarke on August 26, 1940. As a schoolgirl, Brenda worked at her family’s clothing business called “The Hub”, which sold uniforms for girls who attended local Catholic schools. Brenda attended All Souls School in “South City” and then Notre Dame High School in Belmont, where she was student treasurer.

Brenda graduated in 1958 and joined the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), the same order that taught at her elementary school. After graduating from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles with a teaching credential, Brenda taught at various parochial schools in Piedmont, Menlo Park, and South Lake Tahoe. She left the IHM order in 1969 when she married Michael, after which they spent a year traveling around Europe.

While living in the San Francisco Bay Area, Brenda worked as an internal Organization Development Consultant at Kaiser Permanente’s Medical Center in San Rafael and then became a senior associate at Interaction Associates, Inc., in San Francisco and Boston.

Brenda and Michael began studying shamanic drumming with Michael Harner in the mid-1980s, and subsequently led drumming and shamanic journeying circles for over two decades. This included a women’s group that met for over 20 years with Karen Buckley, Mary Curran, Cathy DeForest, Mary Gelinas, and Marion Vittitow. Brenda and Michael established a Tahoe-based drumming circle in 1994. Brenda’s wise and loving ways will be greatly missed by all the people she inspired and who loved her dearly, including the many friends she met across the world during her life.

Brenda and Michael moved from El Cerrito, CA to Zephyr Cove, NV in 1991. Brenda continued her consulting work, including organizational development work which utilized personality assessments, with a variety of clients including the US Forest Service.

With Michael, Brenda lived a rich and eclectic life at Lake Tahoe, which included defending their beloved Burke Creek adjacent to their Zephyr Cove home, sister city work with a Washoe medicine woman, work with middle school students in Lake Village, annual goshawk counting, presentation of papers at Lake Tahoe Community College, and behind the scenes support for Michael’s leadership role with the Tahoe Area Sierra Club chapter in defense of Lake Tahoe. Brenda and Michael never tired of watching sunsets over the lake.

Brenda is survived by her beloved “little sister” Danielle (Clarke) Draper (Ken Doran), brothers-in-law Pete Donahoe (Natalie), Mark Donahoe (Lynn), John Donahoe (Sharon), sister-in-law Trish Stock, and by many beloved Donahoe family nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Brenda’s life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to Tahoe Area Sierra Club and the League to Save Lake Tahoe, or to any place that makes you smile, laugh or expand your consciousness.