Obituary: Brian Williams
January 27, 1984 – August 4, 2025
With deepest sorrow Brian David Williams, born January 27, 1984 passed on August 4, 2025.
Brian was a shining star in this world. Everyone who knew him loved him. He is the beloved son of Robert and Katherine (Kitty) Williams and loving brother of his younger sister Kimberly (Kimee). Brian was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe. He was a member of Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship. He loved hiking, biking, school and his many friends. Brian graduated from S. Tahoe High School in 2002. He went on to get his Bachelors degree at San Francisco State and his Masters at CIIS. Brian loved his family and friends and loved to host dinner parties and invite everyone he loved. He loved to laugh and have fun and he loved Jesus. He is survived by his parents, Bob & Kitty, his sister Kimee, his daughter Sophia Rose Williams and her mother Paula Urrutia. Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 at MountainHouse church at 3580 Blackwood Rd.
