Obituary: Bryan A. Hoopes

Bryan A. Hoopes

Provided Photo

June 15, 1963 – November 4, 2022

Our family is sad to share the unexpected passing of Bryan A. Hoopes on November 4, 2022. Bryan was a talented AV/Lighting Pro. He was raised in Danville, CA & spent summers in Incline Village, NV. Bryan attended Monte Vista High School and Diablo Community College in Northern CA, where his interest in AV/Lighting began.

Bryan was an avid fisherman, storyteller, and lover of history. He had a passion for the ocean, gardening, cooking, military vehicles, World War II, aviation (his father was a B-17 pilot), the Civil War, NV mining, and facts about the Tahoe basin. He also restored military items and enjoyed estate/garage sale finds.

Bryan met and married Lisa Smith, in So. Cal and then moved to Florida, as a Camera Operator for a national news station. In 1989, they moved to Incline Village, and raised three sons, while contributing to the community and the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troop.

Bryan is survived by his wife Lisa, their sons Kendall, Logan and Tyler Hoopes, his sister Leslie McMillan, and extended family members who enjoyed his many adventures. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd A. Hoopes, and his mother, Ruth Brennan. Our hearts will miss him tremendously this side of heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2023 in Incline Village, NV. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Reno Veteran’s Guest House.