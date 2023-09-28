Obituary: C. Len Campbell

C. Len Campbell

Provided Photo

August 12, 1943 – August 22, 2023

It’s with deep sadness that we share the passing of C. Len Campbell. Len is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nicolette (Nicki) Campbell; his daughters Danielle and Janine; his two sons-in-law, three grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He will be deeply missed.

Len Campbell was born in Clinton, Illinois and raised in DeWitt until the age of 15, when his family relocated to South Lake Tahoe. Len lived most of his life in the Lake Tahoe area. He was actively engaged in his community serving two terms as President of the local Rotary Club, President of the Chamber of Commerce, and Chairperson of Douglas County Parks & Recreation.

Len had an entrepreneurial spirit. At the age of 26 he was the youngest licensed sheet metal and heating contractor in both California/Nevada when he opened Campbell’s Sheet Metal and Heating. After a back injury in 1976, Len pursued an alternate career in real estate. Just 11 years into this profession at the age of 44, he envisioned and opened his own real estate office, Emerald Realty, which he brokered until his passing. Len and Nicki moved to the Carson City area in 1999 when his eyesight began to wane due to a genetic eye disease (Choroidoremia). At 64 he enthusiastically pursued yet another vocation of interest, becoming a massage therapist and opening Third Eye Massage.

Len saw opportunity in life where others saw obstacles. With courage and humor he continued to live a full and joyful life, even as his eye sight diminished. Recently in speaking with those who knew him, people remarked on his amazing voice; infectious laugh; kind heart; genuine interest in others; his love of music, dancing, good food & good wine; his sense of humor; and great smile. Len pursued life with honor, courage, passion, curiosity, and faith.

A service for Len Campbell will be held at 10 a.m. on October 13, 2023 at Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Carson City, NV with a Celebration of Life immediately afterwards at Chartz Hall. Please let us know if you plan to attend at LenCelebrationofLife@Yahoo.com so family can plan accordingly. We look forward to seeing you.

In lieu of gifts the family has asked that donations be made in Len Campbell’s name to the Choroidoremia Foundation @ http://www.curechm.org as they strive to find a cure for this disease.