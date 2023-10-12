Obituary: Cameron Joe Bailey

Cameron Joe Bailey

Provided Photo

June 26, 1974 – September 28, 2023

It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart to announce the unexpected passing of Cameron Joe Bailey, age 47, on September 28, 2023, at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Cameron is survived by his life partner of 16 years, Mindy Cason and their 4 children, Sylus, Arlo, and Dylan, Cam’s three “little busters”, and their bigger sister, Chauntel. He is forever remembered by his mother Lisa Kirk Colburn, his father Joseph L. Bailey, his sister Lesley Bailey, brothers Kirk Bailey and Brooks Puchner Applewhite, Brooks’ wife Dinah Applewhite, and Cameron’s three nephews, Greyson Bench (Lesley), and Alden and Hollis Applewhite (Brooks).

Cameron had the biggest heart, brightest smile, and the most infectious laugh. He made friends wherever he went, was strong-willed, and fiercely protective of his loved ones. Cameron loved the mountains, cooking, music, and vacations with his family; but Cam was at his happiest when he was with Mindy and his children.

Cameron was born on June 26, 1976, in Provo, Utah. He spent most of his younger years in Utah and California. When in Utah, he was an avid skier who later turned to snowboarding. In California, he loved skateboarding and listening to the Dead Kennedys (we call that period of Cameron’s life his punk years).

After moving back to Utah and finishing High School, Cam attended Southern Utah University and when he was not in class, he worked building sets and props for the Utah Shakespearean Festival. Eventually, Cameron made his way to the kitchen and worked as a chef at various restaurants in Utah, Oregon, Nevada, and California for the next 20+ years.

When Cameron was able to travel with his family, he was always the life of the party, often being the last one to bed and first to rise – except in Ireland on his 32nd birthday where he was given free rein of the bar, and the Carlsberg was flowing. The next day we could not get him out of bed, and we almost missed our flight home.

Cameron met Mindy when he returned to Kirkwood, California – the place that made him happy. Chauntel became the daughter he never had, and he instantly bonded with her. Then, in 2010, Cam and Mindy found out they were having triplet boys! The first response from Cameron’s mom was “what did you do?” While it was a shock to all, once those boys joined the world, it was hard to imagine life without them. The challenges grew as it became evident that all three were neurodivergent, but Cameron and Mindy, with the help of family and friends, adapted and developed a routine to help the boys grow and develop.

Cameron was one of a kind and will be desperately missed by all who knew him. Our hearts are broken by this unexpected loss.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 2:00-5:30pm at the Wall Bar and Grill located at The Kirkwood Lodge. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cameron’s family.

https://gofund.me/181b3531