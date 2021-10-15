Obituary: Candace “Candy” Kelly
June 2, 1935 – April 16, 2021
Farewell to our dear friend Candy. She graduated from this earth to her heavenly home on April 16th, 2021. Candace was born to Rawson and Kathryn Hosmer in Los Angeles on June 2, 1935. They moved to La Jolla, CA and she attended The Bishop’s School, then San Diego College for Women, finishing at San Diego State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. She extensively traveled in Europe and especially loved France.
Candy moved to South Lake Tahoe over 40 years ago. She worked for Harrahs in the arcade department because she loved children, despite having none of her own, and was an enthusiastic ‘Avon Lady’. She loved reading, cooking, helping people and animals, especially Siamese cats. She was a volunteer extraordinaire at many organizations including: American Association for University Women, Al Tahoe Elementary School, American Red Cross, Cancer League, Friends of the Library, Good Samaritan Ministries, Lake Tahoe Historical Society, and as a Sunday School Teacher at South Shore Christian Assemblies Church. If you missed her at one of these places you would have seen her walking outside enjoying her beloved Tahoe. She will be remembered as witty, kind, helpful, giving and a great listener.
Candy is survived by her brother Fell Hosmer. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23rd at 11:00am at South Shore Christian Assembly Church, 886 Glorene Ave, SL Tahoe, Ca.
