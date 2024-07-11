Obituary: Carol Ann Mackinlay Tahoe City, CA
February 26, 1935 – June 26, 2024
Born: Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Mountains were calling to Carol when she and the father of her children, Don Felich first visited Lake Tahoe to ski in the early sixties. Soon after, they packed their bags in Sunnyvale and moved to Alpine Meadows. They joined only two other full-time families in the area for a lifestyle of outdoor adventures including skiing, hiking, fishing, camping, sailing, tennis and creating a life-time of family fun memories.
Carol’s world expanded to a life of international travel when she met and married renowned San Francisco architect Ian Mackinlay who also had roots in Lake Tahoe. Their blended family brought her much joy and the best of times were spent traveling, camping, playing music, family gatherings at the Solar House and more.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and known lovingly as Grandma Cayo to her grandchildren. As a dear friend of both Carol and Ian’s said when she passed, “She was a special vintage.” She will be dearly missed and remembered by many.
Carol is predeceased by her husband Ian, and is survived by her dear and loving sister, Norma Barrett Harvey, Tacoma WA; loving children, Sheldon Felich and partner Tamara Anderson, Greg Felich and wife DeeDee, daughter, Dana Friedland and husband David. Also, Jock Mackinlay and wife Polle, Bruce Mackinlay and partner Cameran, Kaki Mackinlay Craig, Clif Mackinlay and wife Carolyn, Rob Mackinlay and wife Mimi. Grandchildren Jessica Felich Nicolls and husband Kraig, Donald Felich and wife Talia, Jack Felich and wife Andie, and Michelle Felich; Helena, Scott, Gavin and Molly Mackinlay and Maggie Mackinlay Wolf; Kristen Craig-Reed and husband Michael and Lara Craig. Great Grandchildren Hadley Barrett Nicolls, Eliza Jane & Caliana Craig-Reed.
